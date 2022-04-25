Breakaway Music Festival lands in Grand Rapids on August 19th and 20th

The two-day music festival is back with The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Jai Wolf, Oliver Tree and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Breakaway Music Festival is heading back to Grand Rapids in August for two days of music headlined by The Chainsmokers.

The festival lands at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids Aug. 19 and 20.

This will be the fifth year that the Breakaway Music Festival is in Belknap Park.

“The energy in Grand Rapids makes it a perfect stop for the Breakaway brand, creating an authentic experience in which we're thrilled to elevate for its fifth year in Belknap Park,” said Jenna Meyer, MiEntertainment Group co-founder.

The multi-city touring festival will also make stops in Kansas City, Columbus, Charlotte and California.

“We can’t wait to continue the Breakaway tour in the incredible city of Grand Rapids,” stated Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group. He continued, “We thank all of our amazing headliners and artists for joining us on this journey.”

Grand Rapids Breakaway Music Festival 2022 Lineup

The Chainsmokers

Two Friends

Jai Wolf

Yung Gravy

Sidepiece

DJ Snake

Oliver Tree

Joel Corry

Rossy

Ekali

Gashi

Justus Bennetts

Ship Wrek

Drummxnd

In addition to the lineup, the festival will have onsite activities for patrons. This year the extras include Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer Silent Disco, a roller rink, rides, local art and more.

Two-day passes for the event go on sale Wednesday, April 27 at BreakawayFestival.com. The two-day passes start at $104 and one-day passes will go on sale at a later date.

