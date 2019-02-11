GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dia de los Muertos, otherwise known as The Day of the Dead, is a holiday that's celebrated throughout Mexico and by people of Mexican heritage.

Saturday, you can celebrate by visiting Donkey Taqueria in Grand Rapids. Donkey will have live entertainment including El Son de Mexico from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Cabildo from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information about Donkey Taqueria's Dia de los Muertos celebration, click here. You can also visit their website.

Donkey Taqueria shared this traditional dish with us.

Molé Poblano

Yields 8 quarts

Ingredients:

8 cloves

1 cup almonds

8 oz mulato

8 oz pasilla

8 oz ancho

10 pcs morita

3 lb tomatillo

4 ½ lbs tomato

2 T black peppercorns

1 cup raisins

1 star anise

1 stick canela

2 blocks abuelita

1 yellow onion

6 oz sesame seed

2 toasted tortillas

¾ cup garlic cloves

4 qts water

1 cup oil

Directions:

Clean and toast chiles. Roast tomatillos, onions and tomatoes in oven at 350 F till fully roasted. In rondeaux, heat oil, then toast these in this order: Almonds Garlic Star anise Canella Black peppercorns Cloves Raisins Sesame seeds Add tomatillos, tomatoes, chiles, toasted tortillas and water. Stew till it all starts to come together. Add chocolate. Blend with vitamix. Salt to taste.

