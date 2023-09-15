8th annual Michigan Apple Fest returning to Sparta this weekend

Throughout the festival, visitors can enjoy pie baking and eating contests, a lumberjack show, live music and plenty of festive activities.

SPARTA, Mich. — With fall almost underway in West Michigan, the classic Michigan Apple Fest is returning to Sparta on Friday!

This is the eighth year the festival celebrating all things apple is being held. A variety of events aim to bring "the Ridge" to festivalgoers. The Ridge spans four counties and grows many of the area's fruit and vegetables, including cherries, strawberries, pumpkins, cucumbers and apples.

Michigan produces almost 24 million bushels of apples each year, and the Ridge produces nearly 60% of that harvest.

The festival officially kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday with a vendor market, kids' harvest activities, hayrides and more. Throughout the festival, visitors can enjoy pie baking and eating contests, a lumberjack show, live music and plenty of festive activities. There will even be a chance to help crown the Michigan Apple Queen!

The Michigan Apple Fest first took off in 2015 and saw nearly 4,000 visitors. Since then, it's become a fall staple in Sparta.

The Michigan Apple Fest is happening Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 in downtown Sparta. Some of the activities and events are ticketed. To see a full list of events happening at the festival, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.