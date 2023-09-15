The history of ArtPrize | Where it started, and where it's going

As Grand Rapids' biggest art festival begins a new chapter as ArtPrize 2.0, 13 ON YOUR SIDE takes a look back at where it began and looks where it may be going.

The leadup to the festival's debut was met by many critics claiming that the public wasn't capable of choosing a deserving winner. But as the launch of the first competition approached, West Michigan was filled with anticipation for what was being touted as "the largest art competition in the world."

One of the draws of ArtPrize was its competition structure, which put the artists at the mercy of the public to determine which piece would win the grand prize—$250,000 for the entry with the most votes.

Rick DeVos, son of former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and grandson of Amway founder Richard M. DeVos, launched the art competition in 2009 as a “social experiment to rally a city around visual art.”

Born through the imagination of a Grand Rapids entrepreneur, ArtPrize has become a fixture in the city as the seasons shift from summer to fall.

Chapter 1 : The Early Years

ArtPrize 2009-2013

In April of 2009, Rick DeVos announced the concept for the first ArtPrize to the sound of critics saying "Grand Rapids will become a laughing stock in the art world" and "It is American Idol for artists." But those doubters would soon find that the art competition was here to stay.

ArtPrize officially kicked off in 159 venues spread across a three square mile section of Downtown Grand Rapids on Sept. 23, 2009. Over 1,200 artists showed off their entries to more than 200,000 visitors.

The art competition saw 334,000 votes cast by the public with an artist from New York City taking home the top prize of $250,000. Second and third place were also given cash prizes of $100,000 and $50,000 respectively. A total of $449,000 was given out as prizes for artists, which ArtPrize says was the largest purse for any art competition in the world.

With the first ArtPrize considered a success by artists, organizers and festival-goers, it wasn't long before ArtPrize's return in 2010 was announced.

These first few years of ArtPrize would see the competition grow in popularity, as well as changes to its prize structure.

Within its first four years, ArtPrize doubled the amount of visitors to Grand Rapids with an estimated 200,000 people attending in 2009 and a whopping 400,000 visitors in 2013.

One of the only major complaints from the first year was the lack of juried awards from judges who had a background in art. The first ArtPrize only included a public vote and awards for the top 10 artists, but 2010 would bring four additional awards to be given out by judges.

The number of juried awards would increase over the years, expanding from four in 2010 to six in 2013. The total prize purse would also increase in 2012 to $560,000, with $360,000 split among public vote winners and $200,000 split between juried awards.

The first several years of ArtPrize was known for its massive outdoor displays like the sea monster in the Grand River named "Nessie on the Grand" or the flying pig in the B.O.B. parking known as "The SteamPig Experiment" and the iconic 15-ton table and chairs placed atop the Blue Bridge titled "The Furniture City Sets the Table for the World of Art".