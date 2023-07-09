Where to find your favorites | A guide to ArtPrize artists, venues

ArtPrize will feature countless artists at venues scattered indoors and outdoors throughout the city.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize is on the horizon!

Beginning on Sept. 14 and running through Oct. 1, the annual, international art competition will take over the city of Grand Rapids once more.

Filling galleries, storefronts, parks, museums, breweries, venues and public spaces to the brim with artwork and community events galore, ArtPrize has something for everyone.

This year, the competition will be awarding over $400,000 directly to artists through popular and juried voting. In addition to this, $200,000 in annual grants will be distributed to support the work of eligible participating artists.

A complete list of this year's artists ranging from A-Z can be found here.

Their artwork can be found scattered throughout the city, indoors and outdoors. Pieces could be featured in a bar, a museum or something else entirely.

Some of the larger venues include Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Calder Plaza, DeVos Place Convention Center, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, Grand Rapids Art Museum, Van Andel Arena and Rosa Park Circle.

The list of this year's venues can be found here.

To register to vote for your favorite artworks you must register within the boundaries of the event by using a mobile device and scanning a QR code on the artist's labels. You can also use a designated QR "register to vote" code.

Once scanned the registration screen will open on your device and prompt you to provide your phone number to verify your mobile device and identity yourself via SMS confirmation.

Once registered, votes can be submitted daily, with one vote per entry, per day. Voters can vote for as many entries as they like during the preliminary voting round of Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. to Sept. 21 at 11:59 a.m.

The process will continue but be narrowed down to 25 entries in the Top 25 voting round from Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. through Sept. 29 at 12 p.m.

For more detailed information on the voting process, the official voting rules can be found here.

