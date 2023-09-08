ArtPrize opening celebration will feature food, fireworks and fun

The celebration will be held on Sept. 14 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ArtPrize opening celebration will be held at Ah-Nab-Awen Park this Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The free celebration will feature games, food trucks, fireworks and art installations for the community to enjoy.

There will also be a performance by the band Squonk of their brand-new show, "Brouhaha."

Based in Pittsburgh, Squonk is a group of about 10 to 20 artists and musicians led by Jackie Dempsey and Steve O’Hearn. Their music is made up of a variety of instruments including classic guitars, accordion, bagpipes, brass instruments and more.

The band has performed on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world.

Oftentimes their performances include audience participation. A fan-favorite instrument Squonk uses is the Squonkcordion, a huge accordion topped with tuba bells the audience is invited to play.

The international community art competition and celebration kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 14 and runs through Oct. 1.

This year, the public vote grand prize is set at $125,000. The five juried category winners claim $100,000, second place gets $50,000 and third and honorable mentions will get $25,000. Awards up to $20,000 will be granted to 51 artists based on scores in specific categories, as well.

Since the very first event in 2009, ArtPrize has awarded more than $6 million through public votes, juried awards and grants. ArtPrize annually awarded $450,000 directly to artists.

