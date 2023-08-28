25th annual Chrysanthemum Exhibition returns to Meijer Gardens next month

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park's 25th annual fall horticulture exhibition, "Chrysanthemums & More!" is back this September and October.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall is less than a month away and the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is ready to usher in autumn with their annual fall horticulture exhibition.

The Meijer Gardens are excited to announce the return of the "Chrysanthemums & More!" exhibition for its 25th year.

Thousands of flowers will be in bloom across the park's 158 acres from Sep. 15 through Oct. 30.

This year's theme of "Autumn Tapestry" can be experienced throughout the exhibition with living landscapes of "rich textures and warm hues."

"This autumn, join us as we weave an Autumn Tapestry both inside and out," said Steve LaWarre, Vice President of Horticulture. "View artfully manipulated patterns of chrysanthemums and enjoy a multitude of textures provided by ornamental cabbage, kale, pumpkins, grasses, gourds—and more!"

The exhibition spans most of the grounds, including the Meijer Children's Garden, Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse, Earl & Donnalee Holton Victorian Garden Parlor and Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

Several events are also scheduled throughout the exhibition:

Fashion and Nature

Sunday, Sep. 24 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Weaving with Nature

Sunday, Oct. 1 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Autumn Tapestry Exhibition Walkthrough

Sunday, Oct. 22 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Fall Bonsai Show

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tuesdays at the Farm and Glow Garden

Sep. 19, Sep. 26 and Oct. 3 from 5 until 8:30 p.m.

Fall Family Day

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Hallowee-ones

Friday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Parade begins at 10:15 a.m.

Learn more about the events and the exhibition at MeijerGardens.org.

