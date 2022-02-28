Brooks & Dunn coming to Grand Rapids in May

The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, are back on the road with their REBOOT 2022 TOUR.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The insanely popular country duo, Brooks & Dun announced a brand new tour that will make a stop in Grand Rapids in May.

The REBOOT 2022 TOUR will feature Brooks & Dun with openers Jon Pardi and Tyler Booth at the Grand Rapids show.

The duo has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, making them the best selling duo in history, regardless of genre.

"Last year we fired up the buses and 'let it roll’ again,” shared Kix Brooks. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to… damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

"It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to… yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. "Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later."

The show is at Van Andel Arena on May 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at VanAndelArena.com.

The Grand Rapids show is the second stop on the tour, but they make another stop in Michigan towards the end of their tour.

The REBOOT 2022 TOUR will also make a stop in Detroit at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, June 25.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.