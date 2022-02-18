Sting will play at Van Andel Arena on May 7

The 17-time Grammy Award winner will be playing in Grand Rapids with special guest Joe Sumner.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The popular British singer and songwriter, Sting, is coming to Grand Rapids for a special "My Songs" concert in May.

The "My Songs" concert is a special show featuring Sting's most beloved songs written throughout his 17-time Grammy Award winning career. The songs to be played at the concert will feature both his solo work and songs from when he fronted the band The Police.

Some of the songs that will be played by at the show include: “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of my Heart,” “Roxanne” and “Demolition Man,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Message In A Bottle” and many more.

Sting will also play some songs from his new album, "The Bridge," which is available now on his website.

The concert will include special guest Joe Sumner, Sting's son and singer-songwriter and bassist for the rock band Fiction Plane.

The concert is at Van Andel Arena in Downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 7.

Sting's stop in Grand Rapids will be one of only a handful of performances in North America on his tour.

Tickets go on sale for the show Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at VanAndelArena.com.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access exclusive pre-sale tickets prior to the general public by visiting Sting.com.

