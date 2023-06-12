Concerts in the Park kicks off in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The shores of Reeds Lake were alive with the sound of music Monday night as Concerts in the Park took over John Collins Park.
As the Grand Rapids-based band Cordero belted out some original songs and some awesome 90s hits, people watched on in their lawn chairs. One couple even watched from a canoe as they enjoyed some wine and grapes.
Concerts in the Park will continue in East Grand Rapids every Monday throughout June and July, with the exception of July 3. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.
Here is a list of performers:
- June 19: Simply in Time
- June 26: Caitlin Cusack
- July 10: Austin Benzing
- July 17: Orchestre Polyphonia
- July 24: Prior Noon
John Collins Park will also host Movies in the Park throughout the summer. Both events are free for everyone to enjoy.
