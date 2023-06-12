Grand Rapids murder suspect used AR-15 style rifle to kill mother in front of her child, police say

The man accused of gunning down a mother in front of her child in downtown Grand Rapids used an AR-15-style rifle in broad daylight, the GRPD Chief said.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Wintrom wants the man accused of gunning down a mother in front of her child downtown to return to Michigan as soon as possible.

Law enforcement tracked down 27-year-old Luis "Fabian" Bernal-Sosa to the Chicagoland area and arrested him last Friday.

He's charged in the murder of 22-year-old Leah Gomez. She was sitting inside her car with her 1-year-old daughter when she was killed. Her family laid her to rest last week.

GRPD Chief Winstrom said US Marshals had been communicating with Bernal-Sosa while he was at large, and he was apparently giving them fake names.

US Marshals spotted Bernal-Sosa sitting in the front yard of a home in a Chicago suburb.

Despite giving authorities a fake name, the Chief said the US Marshals quickly figured out they had their man. Bernal-Sosa apparently has his real last name tattooed on his arm, so it was easy for law enforcement to confirm his identity and take him into custody

Chief Winstrom also said that the alleged murder weapon, an AR-15-style rifle, was recovered.

Bernal-Sosa shot Leah Gomez multiple times with an AR-15-style rifle, Winstrom said.

Detectives are looking into how he acquired the weapon.

Extradition proceedings are underway, and Bernal-Sosa remains in the Cook County Jail.

"It's extremely important that he return to Michigan to face justice for the murder of this beautiful, absolutely innocent mother," Winstrom said.

"It's an absolute tragedy and he needs to be held accountable."

As far as a motive for the killing, the chief said it's tough to know what's going on in someone's head.

"There could never be any sort of justification that would make sense to murder a mother in front of her 2-year-old baby," Wistrom said.

Bernal-Sosa is charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in connection to Gomez's death.

Bernal-Sosa and Gomez were previously dating, and he's believed to be the father of Gomez's child.

The pair have a history of domestic violence, according to Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom. Bernal-Sosa was also wanted on a warrant for attempting to strangle Gomez prior to her killing.

