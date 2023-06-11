Five juveniles arrested in downtown Grand Rapids

GRPD says they were part of a disruptive group of up to one hundred people

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department says five people were arrested Saturday night in Downtown Grand Rapids.

They say the department received report around 9:00p.m. of a disturbance at Studio Park. Upon arriving to the scene, they found a crowd of an estimated seventy to one hundred "delinquent juveniles" in the area.

One of the juveniles allegedly attempted to disarm an officer by taking his taser, initiating an altercation. Police say another member of the crowd attempted to assist the suspect. Both juveniles were arrested, and the group temporarily dispersed.

They then regrouped in front of the Van Andel Arena, causing property damage to the surrounding area. GRPD says all available units responded to the incident, as well as officers inside the arena, which was hosting a Quinn XCII concert. Three more arrests were made as a result.

Video from the scene shows police presence into the early morning. No injuries to suspects or officers have been reported, and the extent of the damage done to the area is not known at this time.

This is the latest incident in a string of crimes that have led to overnight closures of the Blue Bridge during the summer. It's now closed to the public between 12-6a.m. on weekends.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.