Phoenix Theatres announces grand opening at Woodland Mall

The movie theater is renovating and updating Celebration Cinema's former location in the mall.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The movies are coming back to Woodland Mall this April.

Phoenix Theatres, a Michigan based movie theatre chain, has announced their grand opening at the Woodland Mall on April 14.

The theatre will be taking over the space formerly occupied by Celebration Cinema and is completely renovated and updated.

Phoenix Theatres Woodland Mall features a slew of firsts for the greater Grand Rapids area including their signature heated reclining seats, which will be available in all of the auditoriums.

“Heated reclining seating has become a customer favorite and a signature amenity in all Phoenix Theatres,” said Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres. “When we discovered several years ago the newest feature available was heated seats, we thought this would make the experience even more comfortable and perfect to warm everyone up on a chilly day or even in the middle of summer.”

The theatre's auditoriums will also feature Dolby ATMOS sound and Christie 4k Digital Projection, both firsts for theatres in the Grand Rapids area.

“Dolby’s ATMOS process brings the next evolution in sound to the cinema, as each auditorium becomes a three-dimensional soundscape that envelops the audience in a truly immersive audio experience. Combining Dolby ATMOS with Christie’s 4K Digital Cinema projection and newly developed micro-perforated screens will provide the viewer with the clearest possible picture and the most immersive movie-going experience you can find,” said Jordan Hohman, Executive in Charge of Project Development for Phoenix Theatres.

Taking inspiration from the Chicago Theatre’s sign, the new theatre's vertical sign captures the classic theme of the 1920s. And sticking with the classical theatre design, the local historian Michael Hauser curated a collection of historical photographs and memorabilia from classic theatres in the West Michigan area.

In November of 2021, 13 ON YOUR SIDE got a sneak peak at some of the work being done at the theatre.

Phoenix Theatres first started in the Detroit area in 2001 and has six locations throughout the state, including the one at Woodland Mall.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at Woodland Mall on Wednesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. with the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the opening.

