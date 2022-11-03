WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to Van Andel in May

Universal Champion Roman Reigns takes on Drew McIntyre at Van Andel Arena in May.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) most watched weekly show is coming to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids in May.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is setting up shop at Van Andel for the 10th time on May 20 at 7:45 p.m.

The lineup for the show includes Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Naomi and many more of the WWE SmackDown Superstars in the ring.

Tickets go on sale starting March 18 at 10 a.m. and are available through Ticketmaster.com or at VanAndelArena.com. Tickets start at $20 for the all-ages show.

