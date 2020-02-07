A Made In Michigan Holiday 4th

Celebrate with Michigan Made Products

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Franklin Dohanyos shared some of his favorite Made in Michigan products with My West Michigan.

1) Faygo pop - for over 100 years Faygo has been making delicious, crispy pop - what would summer be without the great taste of Red Pop or Rock and Rye? Available all over Michigan.

2) Better Made Snack Foods - Now celebrating its 90th anniversary, Better Made products are available all over Michigan. Better Made makes a huge variety of flavored chips, potato sticks, popcorns, pretzels, nacho chips and salsa, and more items. People love them!

3) No BBQ is complete without the great taste of a Dearborn Hot Dog, Knackwurst, or Bratwurst, sausage sticks, and jerkies! All Dearborn products are made with the finest cuts of meat and are available all over SE Michigan and other places around the state.

4) If you're going to be traveling north on I-75 this summer, you have to make a stop at the Pinconning Cheese Company in Pinconning - the company makes so many different cheeses, cheese spreads, and cheese curds, I hardly know where to begin. My favorite is the 10-year-old aged Pinconning cheese! The spread are terrific for parties, on toasted bagels, or even on your favorite cracker.

5) At the top of the mitten off I-75 is Devon's Mackinac Island Fudge Company - with over 50 varieties of creamy fudge, 50 flavors of Salt Water Taffy, gourmet caramel corn, and a lot of other great products. Stop by the home made candy counter and grab some dark chocolate coconut clusters - the best I've ever tasted.

6) If you happen to be traveling to the west side of the state, take a moment to stop in Caledonia at Big O'Smokehouse for the best locally sourced smoked fish, seafood, and meat! It's ready to eat so all you need do is heat it up on the grill and you have a meal ready in no time. Big O'Smokehouse also has a variety of fish jerky for when you're out on the boat.