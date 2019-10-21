GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending will reach $8.8 billion this year, with shoppers prepared to spend an average of $86.27.

The pumpkin craze hit an all-time high last year, and we’re seeing that trend continue at Gordmans, where shoppers are mixing and matching pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to redecorate for the spooky celebration.

Kathy Allen from Gordmans shows off this year’s trends, from décor for festive Halloween parties, to costumes for the kids and even your furry friends.

For more information, visit https://www.gordmans.com/

