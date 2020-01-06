David Carrier stands ready to help folks plan for the future in these uncertain times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorney David Carrier and his team have been following the governor’s orders and staying out of the office but starting June 15 you’ll be able to sit down face-to-face and plan for the future. In the meantime Carrier is available in a variety of other ways because he knows that your needs have not gone away because of COVID-19. David expressed his frustration with the way this pandemic and our response to it have disproportionately affected older people. You can contact David and make an appointment to see him at (616) 361-8400 or www.davidcarrierlaw.com.