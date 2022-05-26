Conference seeks to place people in IT careers and add diversity to the IT workforce

Techni/color/ is a 3-day “diversity in tech experience” that runs June 16-18 in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — By now it is fairly well known that there is a need for workers in many industries, including food service, construction, manufacturing and the trades. But the IT industry, Information Technology, faces some critical challenges beyond simply recruiting workers.

We spoke with John Rumery, Industry Council Lead for IT with West Michigan Works!, and Jeremy Evans-Smith, lead organizer for an event that addresses some of the challenges facing the tech industry.

Techni/color/ is a 3-day “diversity in tech experience” that runs June 16-18 in Grand Rapids. The event will feature a job fair of sorts and give participants of any age a look inside the fast-growing, high-wage and in-demand IT industry.

Evans-Smith said he hopes the conference will serve as a catalyst to increase awareness for tech careers and inspire a diverse and inclusive workforce.

For more information about the conference, and to register to attend, visit www.technicolor.dev. To secure a booth, go to https://forms.reform.app/UUrD56/tc-booth-signup/e1g2xd. And, for more information for both employers and job seekers visit www.westmiworks.org.

