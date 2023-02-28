J Schwanke’s Flower Fun returns to the West Michigan Home & Garden Show

The host of the PBS show, Life in Bloom, is back at the West Michigan Home & Garden show this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — J Schwanke is an advocate for everything flowers and the positive impact they make on those who grow, give, sell, deliver, and receive them!

The host of the PBS show, Life in Bloom, is back at the West Michigan Home & Garden show this weekend. The show runs March 2-5 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

J will be appearing on the home stage but he’ll also be doing his Life in Bloom Flower Power Charity Challenge on Friday night. The Challenge pits celebrity flower arrangers against each other in an effort to win a cash prize for their favorite charity.

WZZM 13 On Your Side Meteorologist, George Lessens, will be among those picking up the clippers and giving it a go.

The Life in Bloom Flower Power Charity Challenge is Friday, March 3 at 6:00pm. You can see J’s Flower Fun seminar Saturday at NOON and 3:00pm. Tickets and show times are available www.grhomeshow.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.