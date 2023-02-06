The logistics of attending the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

Christina Fecher joined us from Meijer with some inside tips on enjoying the experience. She addressed everything from parking to bringing the kids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Perhaps you’ve never attended a professional golf tournament and you’re thinking this is the year when you’ll visit the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club.

The tournament runs June 15-18. Tickets are available at www.MeijerLPGAClassic.com.

