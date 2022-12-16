West Ottawa Virtual Academy offers quality instruction and the flexibility of virtual learning

WOVA is an educational option for families looking for high-quality educational programming and the flexibility of virtual learning, truly the best of both worlds.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s an educational option for families looking for high-quality educational programming and the flexibility of virtual learning, truly the best of both worlds.

Tung Nguyen joined us from West Ottawa Virtual Academy to talk about the benefits of a WOVA education and invite second semester enrollment. He said any student in Michigan may enroll with the Academy. In fact, there are options for full time, split enrollment, dual enrollment, and partnerships with homeschooled students.

Additionally, WOVA invites partnerships with private schools to offer students courses that may not be available at their home school.

“The goal is always to offer personalized learning options at no cost to students and families,” said Nguyen. “The Academy is currently serving grades 3-12, however offerings for lower elementary grades may become available in the 2023-2024 school year, depending on enrollment.”

Nguyen said all three grade bands offer core content in math, science, social studies, and English. Elective options vary depending on grade level, but offerings are available in art, PE, world language, music, computer science, AP courses, with students at the high school level having access to a full range of elective options.

WOVA also partners with vocational and higher ed organizations to offer dual enrollment.

“The standard is to provide students with an asynchronous learning experience,” said Nguyen. “Students can learn on their own schedule, within a certain timeframe so they have the ability to focus more attention on the concepts and skills that are most needed, while being able to quickly demonstrate their mastery of learning on ideas that they already know.”

West Ottawa Virtual Academy is fully accredited through the state of Michigan and with the NCAA. The curriculum is created and taught by West Ottawa teachers who are currently teaching the same course in the in-person setting.

Nguyen said, “We strive to create an online learning experience that is unique, but also consistent to that of the high quality level of education that is consistently with the mission of our district. Students have the ability to connect with teachers one-on-one in order to receive direct help, engage in tutoring opportunities, and each student is assigned a mentor teacher who engages with each child on a regular basis.”

Students are eligible to take advantage of the extracurricular and extension opportunities offered through the West Ottawa district.

Enrollment for the second semester can be completed online by visiting the school website. Second semester starts on January 23rd. For more information visit www.WestOttawa.net/schools/WOVA or call 616.786.2033.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.