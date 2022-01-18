Critter Barn expands accessibility for persons with disabilities with grant money

The Zeeland-based farm plans on purchasing adaptive tricycles and activity chairs with trays designed for persons with disabilities.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Critter Barn in Zeeland will soon have brand new equipment that will increase inclusivity and accessibility for children and adults with mobility challenges.

Critter Barn will be purchasing seven adaptive tricycles and five activity chairs with trays designed for persons with disabilities. The adaptive tricycles will be used to provide a fun way to travel around between buildings on the farm and the activity chairs will give a better hands-on opportunity to interact with small animals.

The new equipment will be purchased with money that was awarded through a grant program by the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation for Increased Accessibility. The grant is part of the foundation's Direct Effect Quality of Life grants program, which is designed to fund programs and projects that impact individuals living with paralysis and their families.

“This cycle of Direct Effect grant projects offers a robust and impactful addition to our Quality of Life grants program,” said Mark Bogosian, director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation. “Grant funds are supporting wide-ranging projects including accessible community areas, adaptive sports and fitness & wellness, consumer education, peer mentoring & support, and transportation.

"These projects represent the true essence of our Quality of Life grants program by fostering inclusion, involvement and community engagement, and promoting health and wellness for those affected by paralysis.”

Critter Barn teaches thousands of local children about farm animals, animal care and agriculture through classes and field trips each year. They also partner with Lori's Voice, a local non-profit that advocates for people under 21 who have neurological, muscular or other degenerative conditions.

The partnership with Lori's Voice is crucial in reaching individuals who are living with paralysis and who can benefit from the adaptive equipment that the grant award will fund.

"Critter Barn is deeply honored to have their grant application to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation fully funded." The West Michigan Tourist Association said in a statement. "They are grateful for the opportunity to pursue their accessibility goals, and wishes to thank the Reeve Foundation for the tremendous work they do to improve the quality of life for individuals living with paralysis."

