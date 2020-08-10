Harbor Humane Society offers discounted pet adoptions this weekend

Puppy Palooza followed by a Discounted Adoption Day.

MICHIGAN, USA — This weekend, Harbor Humane Society will be hosting two events to get their shelter pets a new home.

On Friday, they will hold their first ever Puppy Palooza Adoption Event. The Adoptions will be first come first serve as they open the doors of their training center to people that want a furry addition to their family.

They will have three to four litters, which is about 20 puppies to see. The shelter has done this event in the past with kittens, but this is the first time they have the puppy inventory according to the event coordinator, Cindy Gruppen.

"We will have the puppies in play pins to visit with but we are only allowing a few people in the building at a time," Gruppen said.

Everyone who attends the event must register in order to adopt. The applications will be pre-approved and must be on file with them by 11am, on October 8.

Saturday there will be even more options, as cats, dogs and other shelter animals will be available to take home. The Coldwell Banker Holland and Grand Haven offices are donating $50 off the first 12 adult dogs adopted, and $40 off for kittens.

This is their fourth annual adoption event with The Harbor Human Society and they will be there virtually this year.

The Harbor Human Society is located at 14345 Bagley Street in West Olive, MI 49460.

For more information you can visit the site, to register, and see adoption prices.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.