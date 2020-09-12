Grant Me Hope: Emmanuel

Emmanuel’s beautiful mind lets him visit the wondrous world of boyhood anytime he desires. He loves engaging in imaginative play and rescuing victims from villains while playing with his Batman and Spider-Man action figures. “Emmanuel has a great imagination,” says one of the people who knows him well. He fuels his imagination with another favorite activity, reading. Emmanuel also enjoys watching TV, especially Power Rangers, and playing Mario Cart. In addition, Emmanuel likes riding his bike and building things with Legos. One of the things Emmanuel likes best is learning about animals. All in all, Emmanuel is an active boy who is “caring, loving and very happy,” says a person close to him. “He is a very curious boy and enjoys learning new things.”



Emmanuel is learning to adjust to structure, something he lacked in the past. He’s also working on social interactions with others, especially adults. In school, Emmanuel receives assistance to help him function at his best and is making steady progress. He “enjoys meeting his peers, and school is fun for him,” says person close to him.



Emmanuel would do best with two parents who are experienced, patient and able to give him the structure and attention he need to thrive. He should be the youngest or only child in the home. His new parents should be trauma trained. Emmanuel’s new family must be willing to continue current services and be strong advocates for any new services that will help him excel at home and in school.