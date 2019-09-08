GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Taking chips and salsa to the next level. The Ginger Chef joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us a unique and easy to make twist on the classic "salsa."
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 2 TBSP Butter, melted
- ¼ cup canned hominy, rinsed
- 12 oz frozen corn
- ¼ cup mayo
- ½ cup cotija cheese
- 2 tsp arbol chili powder
- Cilantro, as desired
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together.
- Place in a medium sized cast iron pan.
- Bake at 375˚F for 20-25 mins until warm and bubbly. Top with extra cheese and chili powder as desired.
- Serve with blue corn chips or veggies.
