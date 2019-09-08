GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Taking chips and salsa to the next level. The Ginger Chef joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us a unique and easy to make twist on the classic "salsa."

Mexican Street Corn Dip

Serves: 4

Ingredients: 

  • 2 TBSP Butter, melted
  • ¼ cup canned hominy, rinsed
  • 12 oz frozen corn
  • ¼ cup mayo
  • ½ cup cotija cheese
  • 2 tsp arbol chili powder
  • Cilantro, as desired  

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together.  
  2. Place in a medium sized cast iron pan.  
  3. Bake at 375˚F for 20-25 mins until warm and bubbly. Top with extra cheese and chili powder as desired.  
  4. Serve with blue corn chips or veggies.

