GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Taking chips and salsa to the next level. The Ginger Chef joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us a unique and easy to make twist on the classic "salsa."

Mexican Street Corn Dip

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 TBSP Butter, melted

¼ cup canned hominy, rinsed

12 oz frozen corn

¼ cup mayo

½ cup cotija cheese

2 tsp arbol chili powder

Cilantro, as desired

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together. Place in a medium sized cast iron pan. Bake at 375˚F for 20-25 mins until warm and bubbly. Top with extra cheese and chili powder as desired. Serve with blue corn chips or veggies.

