West Michigan Whitecaps announce three finalists for Fan Food Vote 2022

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — There are three finalists in the West Michigan Whitecaps Fan Food Vote 2022 and it's up to the community to choose which one will make the menu for the upcoming season.

The "Whitecaps Deliciousness Science Panel" picked the three finalists from over a dozen dishes that were presented to media, Whitecaps employees, food vendors, and invited guests in January.

Now, it's time for fans to vote on which of these finalists will make the cut and appear on the menu at LMCU Ballpark for the 2022 season of the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The three finalists are the Spicy Chicken Helmet, Greek Gyro Nachos and Funnel Cake Pop-Tarts.

Spicy Chicken Helmet

Whitecaps mini helmet filled with jalapeño corn bread chunks, strips of crispy spicy chicken, and topped with fresh coleslaw.

Greek Gyro Nachos

Fresh pita chips topped with strips of hot gyro meat, feta cheese crumbles, onions, tomatoes, topped with tzatziki sauce

Funnel Cake Pop-Tarts

Frosted hot fudge sundae Pop-Tarts coated in sweet funnel cake batter and fried to perfection.

Vote for your favorite of the three finalists here. You can vote once a day between now and March 4. The winner will be announced on March 5 and will be available at LMCU Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12 for opening day.

Tickets are available now for the 2022 season at milb.com/west-michigan/tickets.

