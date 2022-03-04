Whitecaps reveal 'Fan Food' winner for 2022 season

After two weeks of voting by fans, the new food that will make its debut at concession stands are Greek Gyro Nachos.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The newest addition to the menu at LMCU Ballpark for the 2022 season is here and it is a new take on a ballpark classic.

The winner of the Fan Food Vote 2022 has been announced and it is the Greek Gyro Nachos. The dish features fresh pita chips topped with strips of hot gyro meat, feta cheese crumbles, onions, tomatoes, topped with tzatziki sauce.

The dish beat out the two other top contenders, Funnel Cake Pop-Tarts and the Spicy Chicken Helmet.

The Greek Gyro Nachos will be available for patrons starting on opening day, April 12th at LMCU Ballpark.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the West Michigan Whitecap's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.