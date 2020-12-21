Free Christmas luncheon for hundreds experiencing hunger and homelessness

Mel Trotter Ministries will be hosting a luncheon on Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Tuesday, Dec. 22 Mel Trotter Ministries located at 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, will be hosting a free Christmas luncheon for hundreds who may be experiencing hunger and homelessness.

Anyone experiencing hunger and homelessness is welcome to enjoy a festive holiday meal as part of Mel Trotter Ministries’ annual Christmas luncheon.

An estimated 250 people will attend the meal.

Guests will enjoy appetizers, salad, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and dessert. Attendees will also have the option to watch a Christmas movie. Each attendee will receive a Christmas gift.

This no-cost event is open to the public and there is no pre-registration necessary. Temperature checks and social distancing will be required.

