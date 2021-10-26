One Good Thing: Artistic entrance to the lakeshore

There was close to $200,000 paid for four murals on two train crossings.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. If you haven't notice the Seaway Drive entrance into Muskegon lately, you should take a look.

A massive effort helped fund four original, hand-painted murals on two rail bridges. It's a dramatic improvement from what were called 'rusting hulks.'

The cities of Muskegon, Norton Shores, and Muskegon Heights are now benefiting from what's described as a first-of-its-kind community collaboration. The total project cost $185,000.

The last 100 came from an online crowd-fuding campaign that raised $50,000 with a $50,000 match from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Other partnerships came from the three cities, the Genesee Wyoming railroad, and the Muskegon City Public Art Initiative — which is a program of the Community Foundation Muskegon County.

Muskegon Heights City Manager Troy Bell said, "Through this project we see clearly how in Muskegon, where roads might divide us, bridges can unite us."

The art project on the Seaway Drive railways gets today's One Good Thing.

