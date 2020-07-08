One Good Thing: Broadway GR produces a hit with a big donation for COVID workers

The curtain is down. But Broadway GR deserves a standing ovation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The curtain is currently down. But, Broadway Grand Rapids just completed a great performance

When the pandemic ended their season, they gave season ticket holders the option of donating their refunds to frontline workers at local hospitals. That brought in more than $93,000.

All the money went to Spectrum Health, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Metro Health, and Mary Free Bed. Executives from each hospital say the money will go to things like caregiver support, daycare and medical bills for employees who are affected economically, even hotels for staff who've been exposed and need quarantine.

Broadway GR Executive Director Mike Lloyd said of the season ticket-holders who donated, "It is awe inspiring, but not surprising, that their passion for theater was matched by their compassion for others."

One Good Thing to the $93,000 raised by Broadway GR for local frontline hospital workers and their season ticket holders who gave up their refunds.

By the way, Broadway GR is hoping to be back in February. Tickets are now on sale.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.