GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's called the Union House. Five different organizations teamed up, renovated and opened an affordable housing program for people in that community. Those groups are Youth Housing, Grand Rapids H-Q, Inner City Christian Federation, Mars Hill Bible Church, and Mel Trotter Ministries. They pooled financial and in-kind resources to get it done. Youth LGBTQ face unique hardships, especially when they are facing homelessness.

Union House is completely renovated with two units and five total bedrooms... along with bathrooms, kitchens and dining rooms. They'll also have case managers available to help the people living there.

LGBTQ youth are 120 percent more likely to be homeless than straight kids and young adults. So this is huge. Union House... along with Youth Housing, Grand Rapids H-Q, Inner City Christian Federation, Mars Hill Bible Church, and Mel Trotter Ministries get today's One Good Thing.

