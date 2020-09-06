One Good Thing: Neighbors band together to clean couple's yard

He's ill. She's his caretaker. They needed some help. The community has their backs.

HUDSONVILLE, Michigan — Today, we have a nice story about a neighborhood pulling together.

Someone sent me this post from the Hudsonville-Georgetown Informed Facebook page. In it, Martha writes:

"My parents have been in the same neighborhood for almost 20 years, but have mostly kept to themselves. My dad has been ill for the last few years and my mom is his caretaker. Their yard became neglected to say the least. 20 neighbors came over this morning and transformed their front and backyard and took care of the costs of hauling. To say we are in awe and thankful to them and God is an understatement."

These are some of my favorite entries in this series. Just people showing up to help other people. Everyone involved gets today's One Good Thing.

