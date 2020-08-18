One Good Thing: Opulence

Local high schooler, Avery Harriger, will have her piece hanging in Washington, DC

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A young, local artist will have her work hanging in the nation's capital.

Avery Harriger's piece, Opulence, recently won the Art-Fest 2020 Congressional Art Competition in Michigan's 3rd District.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a Libertarian from Cascade Township made the announcement.

Harriger goes to Northview High School and will be going to Washington, D.C. later this year for an in-person reception.

More than 650,000 young art students have taken part in the competition since in began in 1982. Harriger and her piece, Opulence, get today's One Good Thing.

