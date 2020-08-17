One Good Thing: The Green Team increases tree canopy in Grand Rapids

For the first time, kids and young adults are being paid to help increase the tree canopy in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids could use more trees. And this summer, kids and young adults got paid to help in the effort.

For the first time, the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks created a Green Team. Fifteen- to 20-year-olds from the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood are working part-time with Friends' staff to help water nearly all 300 trees planted by the organization last year. Each tree needs 10 to 15 gallons of water every two weeks.

And with a goal of 40 percent canopy, it's a big job.

Funding for the team was provided by the City of Grand Rapids Urban League and the AT&T Foundation.

The Friends of Grand Rapids Parks Green Team gets today's One Good Thing.

