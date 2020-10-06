One Good Thing: Swim diaper giveaway

They've already given away thousands. And there's another giveaway coming up.

HOLLAND, Michigan — So far, it seems like we might have a long, hot summer on our hands. And while we cake on the sunscreen and pull on our swim suits, our younger generations need some special attention, too.

Swim diapers aren't always cheap. And when a long summer is ahead, parents of young children may need some help. The good news? The Nestlings Diaper Bank has those parents covered.

The Nestlings Diaper Bank in Holland already donated more than 7,700 swim diapers a few days ago, which helped more than 200 kids.

But, they are going to do it again at their facility this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and everything will be 'while supplies last.' So parents of young children, don't procrastinate on this one.

The bank will have small, medium and large sizes available. They aren't required, but they say diaper or monetary donations are appreciated.

I've got a two-year-old, so I know how important those swim diapers are. This One Good Thing goes to the Nestlings Diaper Bank Swim Diaper Give-Away.

