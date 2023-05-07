Meet adorable Tango, available for adoption at Pound Buddies

Tango is a 12-week-old mixed breed puppy.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Meet Tango, a 12-week-old mixed breed puppy, now available for adoption at Pound Buddies Muskegon.

He's been at Pound Buddies for about a month. Workers at the shelter say he is a high energy, sweet and very good with other dogs.

His perfect fur-ever home would ideally be with an active family where he can get plenty of exercise. He really enjoys treats, and volunteers say that's a sign that he will be easily trained.

During his time at Pound Buddies, Tango has been working on crate and potty training, and he is well on the way to success!

Before adopting a puppy, it's important to take into account all that goes into taking care of one. Pound Buddies Volunteer Makenna Chronister says you need to have the time to give them love and training.

If you aren't looking for a puppy, there are plenty other dogs waiting to be adopted at the shelter.

If you're interested in adopting Tango, you can fill out a MyPetProfile here.

To see all adoptable dogs, click here.

