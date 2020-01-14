OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Jon, a dog left caged in a park near Coopersville, has been adopted.

Harbor Humane Society took Jon in after he was zip-tied to a crate with no access to food or water in December. The shelter performed medical and behavioral evaluations before putting him up for adoption.

It was announced Friday that Jon was ready to find a forever home, and by Saturday afternoon he had been adopted.

Harbor Humane Society has been operating as an animal shelter that serves Ottawa County since 1956. They take in over 3,500 animals annually and 60% of those are strays.

