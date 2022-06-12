Local businesses to be showcased in Lights on Creston holiday shopping event

Lights on Creston is kickstarting holiday festivities on Thursday, complete with local business markets, special food and drinks and a visit from Santa!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are right around the corner, and if you don't have your shopping done yet, not to worry! There is a great opportunity to shop small, shop local and even meet Santa at the same time!

The event is called Lights on Creston and it's kickstarting the holiday festivities on the north side of the city on Thursday.

Emma Nelson and Lauren Stitt from 8THIRTYFOUR, which is participating in the event, joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to talk about everything Lights on Creston has to offer.

Nelson said the event's artisan market will showcase gift ideas at all price points, so you can find a unique gift in your budget. At Kingma's Market, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be meeting with visitors and taking photos. There will also be special selections of food and drinks to choose from.

"We have a couple of games sprinkled throughout, we have a Bingo card that everybody can kind of use to go from stop to stop and potentially win some giveaways," said Stitt.

In addition, every participating business will be decorating their window with holiday displays, and visitors can vote for their favorite.

Lights on Creston is happening Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A total of 35 local business are participating, including Frosty Boy, Creston Brewery, Black Cat Bodega and more. For a full list, click here.

