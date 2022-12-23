Woodland, Rivertown Malls close early on Friday due to weather

The Woodland Mall announced that it will be closing a few hours early on Friday because of the winter storm.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shoppers will have to wait until Christmas Eve to get those last minute gifts because the malls are closing early on Friday.

The Rivertown Mall announced that they are closing at 4 p.m. They have not announced if there will be any changes to hours tomorrow.

Around 4:15 p.m. the Woodland Mall announced that it would be closing its doors at 5 p.m. on Friday due to the severe weather conditions.

The mall did not announce any changes to its hours tomorrow.

You can stay up to date with changes in the malls hours on Rivertown Mall's website and Woodland Mall's website.

