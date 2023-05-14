Startup brings "doordash for your bicycle" service to Grand Rapids

The business offers a pick-up and drop off service that you can book either online or through its mobile app.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids startup is offering an innovative service to the cycling community with the goal to make biking more accessible to everyone.

Biked is now in it’s second year.

The business offers a pick-up and drop off service that you can book either online or through its mobile app just think of it as "doordash for your bicycle".

“We come to your home with our van, pick up your bike, very easy, seamless process, bring it back to our shop, our amazing team of mechanics here, do the work, and then we'll bring it back," Jared Lebel, Chief Marketing Officer, said.

Sara Hopson, the director of customer service, says the business started out of her husband David's small garage and quickly grew into a much larger space.

“Our goal is to get bikes in and out quickly, efficiently. And we, you know, are here for not only the triathletes and the serious bikers and cyclists, but for stay-at-home moms and busy dads and families who just need to get their bikes in quickly and get out riding during the great summer," Hopson said.

Inside the warehouse bike mechanics are hard at work making repairs and improvements.

They work on everything from top-of-the-line bikes to more basic models filling a gap in the industry.

“I was provided the opportunity to raise those standards in the level of quality of our repairs bike assemblies, from anyone who's commuting on an e bike to a world class athlete," Casey Kleymeer, master mechanic, said.

Biked is now offering memberships to customers.

“You can see the various options there and basically for the price of a tune-up, you get all these extra perks, including discount off parts, you can get free walking service for any quick fixes, adjustments to changes and whatnot,” Lebel said.

And with cycling becoming a growing interest in West Michigan with almost 300 miles of trails in just the Greater Grand Rapids area, Biked is growing at the right time.

The business has an athlete and brand ambassador program that supports local athletes and inspiring others to take up cycling to meet their fitness goals.

