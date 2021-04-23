One Small Change: Reading nutrition labels

The shorter the list the better.

Trying to lose weight means watching the foods that you eat more closely.

Ideally you'll be eating lots of natural, whole foods, but of course you might still buy some foods that are packaged.

That means reading the nutrition label.

This week, Endurance Coach Kari Stuart is sharing a tip to make label reading much easier...she suggests choosing the product with the shorter ingredient list.

“Reading labels is important. Sometimes the nutritional information is confusing, so start with the ingredient list,” says Kari. The shorter the list the better. If you are choosing between a product with 5 ingredients and one with one, go with the one with fewer.

Visit Kari's website for more insights.

