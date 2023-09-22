Adelaide Pointe hosts open house at Muskegon development site

On Friday developers Ryan Leestma and his wife Emily Leestma invited the public for a first look at the development.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Adelaide Point project has been ongoing since they broke ground in May earlier this year, and while there's still work to be done they invited the public to check out the space so far.

On Friday, developers Ryan Leestma and his wife Emily Leestma invited the public for an open house at the development.

"For the first time we're allowing the public to walk all of our docks," Ryan Leestma said. "We also have information about our condos, winter storage, our man cave and she sheds, our private garages. We're also showing the new multi-use building where we're going to have a boat dealership and Muskegon Brewing Company, which is Emily's new restaurant."

Ryan said the development is on schedule so far and he expects the dry marina building to be built by the end of November or early December. He also said they expect the condos to be ready for people to move in in late June or early July of next year.

Emily said they're also seeing the community getting excited about the development.

"It's exciting to see development happen in Muskegon when for so long development didn't happen here," Emily Leestma said. "So to see things happen and happen at this rate, is really exciting for people."

