Restaurants fill up reservations for Valentine's Day weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It might be a challenge finding a table at a West Michigan restaurant this weekend.

Valentine's Day weekend is historically one of the busiest of the year. Now, as all restaurants are operating at 25 percent capacity, reservations are booked.

"It's probably one of the busiest weekends, even before normal Valentine's Day," said Amanda Nelson, general manager of Ando Sushi and Bar. "With people being eager to be out and about, and to eat out again."

Nelson said fitting in as many reservations as possible, while maintaining the allotted capacity, feels like "a Tetris game." She said they are blocking off 90 minutes per table, and mapping out where guests are sitting to make their reservations fit accordingly.

One helpful request she has, is to please call ahead if you need to cancel your reservation.

"Normally, we have about 25 percent of reservations turn out to be no shows, they don’t call to cancel," said Nelson. "This weekend, with 25 percent capacity, that really hinders us."

Bistro Bella Vita is also booked up for the weekend. With a large space, general manager Tristan Walczewski said they can still fit about 100 people inside at a time. That's about four full turns, even at that 25 percent.

"We compare it to the concert days, being next to Van Andel we’ve benefited to being close," said Walczewski. "For us, we’re getting a little taste of that again, this weekend Valentine's say is historically one of the busiest days of the year."

Of course, these restaurants are busy, but they are also following health and safety procedures. Things like wearing a mask when not eating, table distancing and sanitizing.

"We are working under different rules and restrictions," said Walczewski. "And part of that in a way goes against our hospitality brain. But, we’re getting ever more creative as we can."

Both restaurant managers suggested if you do not have a reservation this weekend, to call ahead to see if there have been any cancellations.

