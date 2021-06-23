With less than two weeks until the 4th of July, fireworks shortage could affect supply

According to Phantom Fireworks' purchaser, only 70-75% of ordered fireworks made it to America from China in time for the season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There is less than two weeks until the 4th of July, and some fireworks stores may be starting to see emptier shelves.

The reason is shipping, mainly from China.

"Probably about 70-75% of fireworks that were ordered for the American fireworks industry," said Jessi Dragoiu, purchasing and product development manager at Phantom Fireworks, "actually made it to one of our coasts in time for the season."

2020 was a record year for consumers purchasing fireworks to set off at home. In response, Dragoiu said Phantom ordered much more supply from China after the strong demand. But now, even though the product is made, it is not making its way to the U.S. coast. Plus, there are other shipping delays once the product does reach its American ports.

"It's just been crazy," said Dragoiu. "Truckers are scarce in all industries right now. Anyone trying to move product, even aside from fireworks, in the US are struggling to do that."

Fireworks are classified as hazardous material for shipping, making it all the more difficult to find drivers.

The result is possible price increases, about 10-15% said Dragoiu, and difficulty finding some of the larger fireworks closer to the holiday.

Meanwhile, at Fireworks Superstore in Wyoming, product is filling the shelves. That is because owner Greg Johnson responded to last year's high demand with filling his off-season by purchasing more fireworks.

"We spent the entire off year, every supplier everyone I knew, we bought fireworks," said Johnson. "We spent kids college money. We did everything. We got as many fireworks as we could, and it’s really paying off."

He said if they had not stockpiled their product, they may be out of luck. They are currently getting about half their normal orders. Shipments that used to take 25-28 days from China to Michigan are now taking 60. Anything ordered and shipped after May, he said, likely will not make it in time for the 4th of July.

"You’ll see a lot of tents not open this year," said Johnson. "They just didn’t have the stuff."

Johnson said he is seeing more customers purchasing items sooner than a few days before the holiday, like usual. That would be the best way to assure someone buys their favorite firework.

He said they did have to raise some prices, but only on items where shipping cost increased dramatically. The price increase is not based on demand.

"Just the shipping alone went up almost double at some points," said Johnson. "So, it’s a killer. We do have higher prices this year."

However, he is hopeful the late delay in shipments after the holiday will help build supply. Then, that could correct the supply problem in the industry.

