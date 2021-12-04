Kentwood plans all-day Fourth of July celebration

The activities will take place on Saturday, July 3 and include a pancake breakfast, parade, live music and more.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — City of Kentwood officials on Monday announced plans for an all-day celebration commemorating the Fourth of July. The activities will take place on Saturday, July 3 and include a pancake breakfast, parade, live music and more.

“We are excited about the return of Kentwood’s Fourth of July Celebration with a variety of activities community members of all ages can enjoy,” Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley said. “We welcome our residents to join us as we celebrate our nation’s independence.”

The day will kick off with a pancake breakfast at the Kent District Library Kentwood branch from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Admission costs $5 per person and children 5 and under are free. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee.

A chip-timed 5K race will begin in front of Kentwood City Hall at 8:30 a.m. The route will go through surrounding neighborhoods and end back at City Hall. Registration for the event begins at 7:30 a.m. and can be done in advance online.

At 9:30 a.m., a parade will start at Crestwood Middle School and conclude at Challenger Elementary School. Essential workers will lead the parade.

A carnival will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at City Hall. Rides and carnival games will be available and will be cleaned between users. Individual tickets will be $1 each and wristbands will be $20.

Lastly, City Hall will be the central location for the celebration from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Booths, beer tents and food trucks will be available and live music will play until the fireworks begin at dusk.

The City of Kentwood is seeking volunteers for the event. Those interested can sign up by clicking here or by calling 616-656-5270. More information on the celebration can be found here.

