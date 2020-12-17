Restaurant owners meet with Governor, say they need more support

"I told her we’ve been using screwdrivers to peel potatoes, and we need peelers. What I mean by that, is we need the proper tools to be able to survive."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Restaurant owners are facing a tough time during this pandemic. This week, Governor Whitmer's office reached out to a few restaurant owners across the state looking for guidance on what to consider on the path to reopening. The owners of The Mitten Brewing Company and Amore Trattoria were among those on the virtual call.

"I think every restaurant owner touched on the stimulus and some kind of relief for restaurant workers," said Chris Andrus, co-owner of the Mitten Brewing Company, "The governor gave us her assurance she’s trying everything she can on the state level, but it’s probably going to come down to federal."

Andrus said the holidays are boosting sales at the Mitten, but his concern lies after that, and going into 2021. Plus, business is still down from what it normally is this time of year.

Outside of financial help, Andrus put another idea in the Governor's mind.

"I asked for some sort of vaccine priority," said Andrus. "Obviously, not before first responders, but we can’t do our job at home. We need some level of immunity to serve customers and not have to shut down."

In the meantime, Andrus said he and his co-owner are finding ways to keep up with how the business is changing. They plan to open a second kitchen to be used for carry out business only.

Thursday, Andrus and his co-owner held a telethon on Facebook Live to raise money and support for their employees.

"It’s humbling to have to rely on the goodwill of other people to get through this," said Andrus, "The awareness also there are so many people who have it much worse than us."

Jenna Arcidiacono, the chef and owner of Amore Trattoria, said the call with the governor felt like "a plead for money" to a degree, and that many restaurants are just trying to get by.

"People are going out less right now, I think they’re saving money for holiday gifts, are scared, or sick," said Arcidiacono "We need to find out why people aren’t supporting as much as they were the first shut down, and really amp it up, try to get people in, and understand every penny they spend on a local business makes a difference right now."

Arcidiacono said she applied for a grant this week, but did not receive it. She said thousands applied, and only about 600 businesses were awarded the grant. Not only is that sad, she believes it shows how many people need help right now.

"It can’t be something we have to fight for, it just has to be something they give to us," said Arcidiacono, "because we’re not the ones who shut us down. They’re asking us to be shut, so we need that help."

However, she did say she is fine keeping her dining room closed, as it is safer for staff and customers. It's support they need.

Arcidiacono has done a lot this pandemic, giving back to front-line and healthcare workers. She says when you shop local, or order from a locally-owned restaurant, it supports the whole community.

"If you support us, I'm in turn supporting local farms, other local businesses by purchasing their food," said Arcidiacono, "So, if I can stay open and support them, it’s a beautiful recycling of product that makes our economy run. Also, it offers me the possibility to give back."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.