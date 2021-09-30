1 injured after vehicle strikes truck on shoulder of I-96

MSP wants to remind drivers to move over for vehicles stopped along the roadway.

The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post is reminding drivers to move over for vehicles stopped along the highway after a technician was injured Thursday afternoon.

Police say a tractor trailer had stopped on the shoulder of westbound I-96 to replace a flat tire. While a tire company was working to do so, a vehicle traveling on the highway struck the tractor trailer.

The technician working on the truck was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

