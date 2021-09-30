1 injured after vehicle strikes truck on shoulder of I-96

The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post is reminding drivers to move over for vehicles stopped along the highway after a technician was injured Thursday afternoon.
Police say a tractor trailer had stopped on the shoulder of westbound I-96 to replace a flat tire. While a tire company was working to do so, a vehicle traveling on the highway struck the tractor trailer.
The technician working on the truck was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
