1 injured after vehicle strikes truck on shoulder of I-96

MSP wants to remind drivers to move over for vehicles stopped along the roadway.
Credit: MSP West Michigan Twitter page

The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post is reminding drivers to move over for vehicles stopped along the highway after a technician was injured Thursday afternoon.

Police say a tractor trailer had stopped on the shoulder of westbound I-96 to replace a flat tire. While a tire company was working to do so, a vehicle traveling on the highway struck the tractor trailer.

The technician working on the truck was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Credit: MSP West Michigan Twitter page

