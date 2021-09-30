Suspect identified, charged in fatal Kentwood stabbing

19-year-old Paris Louis Lane was charged with homicide and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. His bond has been set at $1 million.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The suspect in a fatal Kentwood stabbing has been arraigned at the Kentwood 62-B District Court and identified as 19-year-old Paris Louis Lane.

Lane has been charged with homicide and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. His bond has been set at $1 million and a preliminary examination hearing will be scheduled in the upcoming weeks.

Around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to the 4700 block of Eastern Avenue. Witnesses said an altercation broke out inside an apartment.

One person, identified as 19-year-old Jacorion Randell White, was stabbed and died at the scene. Another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their arms.

Lane ran north from the apartment, witnesses said. Police found him shortly after that in the 4600 block of Eastern Avenue.

