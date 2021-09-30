Man dies weeks after assault in downtown GR, police now investigating as homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after an assault victim died weeks after the incident. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Cody Lee Dahlquist.
Police say the initial incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 5 around 1:15 a.m. Deputies in the area of Monroe Avenue NW and Fulton Street located Dahlquist, who was unresponsive and had been assaulted. He regained consciousness and was taken to a local hospital with injuries from the assault.
Dahlquist died from a traumatic brain injury on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.
Investigators believe the assault happened outside 20 Monroe Live and the AC Hotel by Marriott.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact investigators at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.
