Man dies weeks after assault in downtown GR, police now investigating as homicide

Cody Lee Dahlquist, 22, was assaulted overnight on Sunday, Sept. 5. He died on Sept. 22 from a traumatic brain injury caused by the assault.
Credit: 13OYS
A Grand Rapids Police cruiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after an assault victim died weeks after the incident. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Cody Lee Dahlquist.

Police say the initial incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 5 around 1:15 a.m. Deputies in the area of Monroe Avenue NW and Fulton Street located Dahlquist, who was unresponsive and had been assaulted. He regained consciousness and was taken to a local hospital with injuries from the assault.

Dahlquist died from a traumatic brain injury on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Investigators believe the assault happened outside 20 Monroe Live and the AC Hotel by Marriott. 

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact investigators at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

