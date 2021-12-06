11-year-old hit by vehicle, killed in Montcalm Co.

Police say the boy rode his bike around the front of a semi, which was parked in front of his home, and rode into the path of a vehicle.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — An 11-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Montcalm County Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on E McBride's Road in Ferris Township. The boy rode his bike around the front of a semi, which was parked in front of his home, and rode into the path of an eastbound vehicle, according to police.

The boy was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 34-year-old Carson City woman.

This crash remains under investigation.

